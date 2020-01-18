Despite all of his trials and tribulations, Josh Gordon remains inspiringly upbeat.

The embattled NFL receiver largely has been silent since Dec. 16 when he was suspended for yet another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. But Gordon, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in November after he was released by the New England Patriots, took to Twitter on Saturday to share an uplifting message.

Take a look:

Seeking gratitude w/ diligence.. So much has been given, so much more to be gained.. A life filled with tragedies yet I find it impossible to look around & not smile! 🙃💚😀🙏🏾#Amen #love — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) January 18, 2020

Say what you want about Gordon, but nobody ever can accuse him for saying the wrong thing. It’s no secret why all his former teammates continually root for demise of Gordon’s inner demons.

Whether Gordon still has a future in the NFL remains to be seen. He still is just 28 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images