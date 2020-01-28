Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is among those who want a redesign of one of sports’ greatest logos.

Millions of NBA fans have signed a petition calling for the NBA to rework its logo following the death of Kobe Bryant. And Edelman, a California native, is on board for what would be an unprecedented move by one of the four major American sports leagues.

Check out this tweet from the New England Patriots receiver:

Whether it would be a good idea to change the logo in honor of Bryant is up for debate. Obviously, many people would disapprove of such a move, given Bryant’s history.

In any case, it’s clear Bryant’s death has impacted the sports world in a manner unlike anything before it.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images