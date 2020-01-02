Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s fair to wonder just how positive the vibe inside the Patriots locker room is right now.

Coming off a horrendous Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, maybe the worst loss in the Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots now have to play on Wild Card weekend, hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Of course, the Patriots are no spring chicken when it comes to January (and February) football. So when Julian Edelman was asked Thursday what the mood in the locker room is like, his response was pretty simple and a clear indication that the page has been turned.

What’s the mood in the Patriots’ locker room this week? Julian Edelman: “Hungry.” pic.twitter.com/MJkxs9sUAm — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2020

Edelman is one of six Patriots listed as questionable for Saturday, but if history is any indication, he’ll likely gut it out and make sure he’s on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images