There won’t be a deep postseason run in New England this winter.

After dropping the ball in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots suffered their second disappointing home loss in as many weeks Saturday night. Thanks in large part to an underwhelming offensive showing, New England’s 2019 season came to an end at the hands of the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans.

While the spirits across Patriots Nation probably were fairly low Sunday, Julian Edelman likely helped raise them with a message to his team’s loyal fan base.

Pats Nation, thank you for your unparalleled support this year. We didn’t accomplish our goal this time, but we will come back focused and hungry. On to 2020. 🐿 pic.twitter.com/mhUy8WAQbO — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 5, 2020

It remains to be seen who Edelman will be catching passes from in the 2020 season. While it’s “pretty unlikely” Tom Brady will retire this offseason, that doesn’t guarantee the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be back for a 21st season with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images