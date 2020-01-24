Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Add Julian Edelman and Tedy Bruschi to the list of New England Patriots that had, um, well-wishes for Eli Manning on Friday.

The now-former New York Giants quarterback called it a career in a press conference Friday, bringing an end to a career that saw him win a pair of Super Bowls, both against New England, claiming the game’s MVP award both times.

Tom Brady congratulated Manning on his career, though the Pats QB admitted he wishes Manning didn’t win any Super Bowls.

Both Bruschi and Edelman then proceeded to echo Brady’s sentiment.

You and me both brother — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2020

Bruschi did add a few notes of praise to Manning, as well.

Eli played like he was never afraid to fail. This was a small part of what made him so clutch in the biggest of games. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2020

Yeah, Manning’s titles will never not sting in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images