FOXBORO, Mass. — Julien Edelman is in the building, and he seems ready to get down to business.

There’s a lot at stake for the New England Patriots on Saturday night, to say the least. This will be the Pats’ first wild-card game since 2009, and the Tennessee Titans hope to stop New England dead in its tracks.

It’s no secret Edelman knows how to get Patriots fans riled up, especially before high-stakes games like this. So five hours after setting the stage with an epic hype video, the New England receiver took to Instagram again with a simpler, but equally powerful message.

Take a look:

We’re fired up. Are you?

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images