BOSTON — It was just an all-around ugly night for the Celtics on Wednesday.

Boston lost 116-103 to the lowly Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on its first night of a back-to-back. The C’s now will be tasked with taking on a tough Bucks team in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Wednesday’s game, though, lacked defense and showcased plenty of frustration that was highlighted by a Marcus Smart ejection. And to add insult to injury, Jaylen Brown (who had the second-most points for Boston) suffered a sprained right thumb and is unsure of his status for Thursday’s tilt.

While Kemba Walker finished Wednesday with 19 points, two rebounds and as many assists, he knows he has to “be better” for his teammates in order for them to win games.

“It starts with me. So I have to be better for my teammates,” he said. “I just have to be better. … just as one of the leaders of the team, I just have to be more energized … just have my guys ready to go.”

We’ll see if Boston indeed is “ready to go” at Fiserv Forum when it tips off with Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET.

