Just as the Boston Celtics prepare to regain one of their top players, they could lose another.

Kemba Walker is questionable to play Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks due to illness, per the Celtics’ injury report. He did not practice with the team Thursday.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, did practice and has been upgraded to probable after battling a sinus infection earlier this week, causing him to miss Tuesday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Vincent Poirier (pinkie) and Robert Williams (hip) remain out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Atlanta: Jaylen Brown (illness) – PROBABLE

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – OUT

Kemba Walker (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams – (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 2, 2020

While losing Walker certainly wouldn’t be ideal, it could be coming at a decent time as the C’s prepare to take on the 7-27 Hawks, who currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

