Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker was certainly honored to be named an starter in the 2020 All-Star Game.

Walker discussed what the honor meant before leading the injury-laden Celtics against the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7 p.m.

“It means a lot. It’s huge accomplishment,” Walker said, according to the team. “It just shows that hard work really pays off.

“Big thanks to the fans, my peers and the media for giving me the opportunity to be a starter for the second straight year, which is unreal. It’s just a great feeling.”

Walker was voted the No. 1 guard in the NBA player’s vote. He said that recognition, along with the vote from both the media and fans made it all the more special.

“It means a lot, especially, just having the respect of your peers,” Walker said. “The guys who I go against each and every night, that I compete against. For those guys to take it into consideration to have me No. 1, that’s just special to me.”

Celtics teammates were also thrilled.

Walker has been named an All-Star Game starter each of the last two years while it’s the fourth consecutive year the first-year Celtic has played in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images