Kendrick Perkins’ disagreement with Kevin Durant has taken on a life of its own.

The former Boston Celtics center addressed his Twitter spat with the Brooklyn Nets forward Friday during his appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump.” Perkins, whose trash-talking back-and-forth with his good friend Durant was the talk of the NBA Thursday and Friday, said he merely was trying to praise Westbrook’s contributions to the Oklahoma City Thunder and wasn’t throwing shade at Durant.

“So he could have picked up the phone and called me if he had a problem with what I said about Russell (instead of responding via Twitter),” Perkins said. “But he wanted to make it about him, in my opinion. My phone is always on. KD’s number is not blocked. He can call me at any time. If he had a problem with me saying Mr. Thunder … I could explain to him what I meant by that.

“By no means am I saying that Russell Westbrook is a better player than Kevin Durant. … But when we’re talking about the Oklahoma City Thunder, that’s when I have to say that. Everybody criticizes Russell Westbrook and criticizes Brodie, but let’s give him his coin when it’s due. Let’s give him his props.”

We don’t yet know if Perkins’ explanation will satisfy Durant or whether the feud remains active as of Friday afternoon. Nevertheless, we’re sure NBA twitter will be keen to see the tone and tenor of Durant’s response.

