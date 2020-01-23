Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter isn’t afraid to voice his opinions on Twitter, even if they might insult a Boston Celtics fan favorite.

Kendrick Perkins on Wednesday suggested the Celtics should trade Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Steven Adams. And, well, let’s just say Kanter isn’t a big fan of the hypothetical deal.

Whether such a trade would benefit either the Thunder or the Celtics is up for debate. Regardless, a straight-up trade involving Hayward and Adams wouldn’t happen, as it would put Oklahoma City over the luxury tax threshold. The Thunder likely would need to send at least one more player.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images