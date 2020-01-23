Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins really doesn’t like Kyrie Irving.

The former Celtics big man was critical of Irving before the star guard ditched Boston, and has continued that trend since Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets. So, when Irving on Monday compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr., you just knew Perkins would have something to say about it.

That brings us to Thursday, when Perkins joined WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show.

Check this out:

.@KendrickPerkins on Kyrie comparing himself to MLK: "It's kinda like when you hear someone annoying speak…you know the best advice I can give Kyrie is to just shut the hell up. Every time he speaks he puts his foot right in his mouth…" — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) January 23, 2020

It’s probably safe to say Celtics fans agree with you, Perk.

By the way, the next scheduled meeting between the Celtics and Nets is set for March 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images