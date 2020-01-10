Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s important to know when enough is enough. Kendrick Perkins, however, seems to struggle with that message.

Perkins took to Twitter on Thursday to tease his upcoming appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” In doing so, he took yet another swipe at Kevin Durant, claiming Durant’s former teammate Russell Westbrook “is the best player to have ever put on a(n) Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey.”

Naturally, the comment sparked some debate. But Perk persisted, noting Durant and the Thunder lost in the second round without Westbrook — and was even there to witness it.

So, Durant chimed in with a tweet of his own.

“Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol,” he chirped back.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

But the battle didn’t stop there, and Durant continued to troll Perkins with each rebuttal.

🤝 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Open mouth. Insert foot.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images