Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It turned out to be a successful Wild Card Weekend for the pair of six seeds.

One day after the Tennessee Titans pulled off a road win over the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings followed suit against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After the sides battled for 60 minutes, Kirk Cousins led a nine-play, 75-yard drive on the first possession of overtime, culminating with a game-winning, four-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

Cousins was awfully fired up in the locker room after the game, and it was only right he unleashed his patented phrase while addressing his team.

“Hey, that’s how we’ve won all year. Team, right? You held them to 20 points, man. Gave us a chance at the end. I got three words for you: You like that?!”

You can watch Cousins’ postgame speech here.

It was a solid day for Cousins, who completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 242 yards with a touchdown. The Vikings likely will need him to be even better next Saturday if they want to upset the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Derick Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images