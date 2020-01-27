Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has led to a state of mourning for the entire basketball world.

Part of that mourning has taken the form of Kobe Bryant “Legend” billboards going up across the United States. On Monday, one of these billboards could be seen on I-93 in Braintree, Mass. less than 15 miles south of Boston. As they fought the Monday-morning traffic, commuters no doubt took a moment to reflect on the remarkable life of Bryant on their way in to the city.

Watch the video above to see the billboard.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com