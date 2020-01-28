Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The when and where of Kobe Bryant’s memorial service reportedly remains up in the air.

Those in charge of organizing the event for the late NBA legend are undecided on where to host it, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing sources. Some consideration is being given to the Los Angeles Coliseum, which holds nearly 80,000 people, as the roughly 20,000-capacity Staples Center likely would be too small.

The largest venue in the area, Pasadena’s 91,000-seat Rose Bowl (roughly 12 miles north of Staples), is too far away, sources told TMZ.

Additionally, it’s unclear whether the service will be held within the coming or weeks or even months. The conversation, however, reportedly is “underway.”

Kobe Bryant Memorial Could Be Held at Coliseum Instead of Staples Center https://t.co/YR4snWs4du — TMZ (@TMZ) January 28, 2020

Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, among others.

His death has prompted an outpouring of reaction from around the sports world and even has sparked a conversation over whether the NBA should change its logo.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images