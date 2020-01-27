Kobe Bryant without a doubt left a mark on the world of sports. But what was the “most beautiful” memory of his career?

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday. His daughter Gianna Maria and three members of the Altobelli family were among the nine victims of the accident.

Bryant was part of the storied Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry throughout the course of his 20-year NBA career. Boston defeated LA in 2008 to claim the NBA title and met again in the Finals just two seasons later.

This time, though, it was Bryant’s Lakers who took the crown.

During his final press conference at TD Garden in 2015, Bryant reflected on his most “beautiful memory” during those 2010 finals after his team was moved to the brink of elimination by the Celtics.

“The most beautiful memory I have, though, took place in this locker room right back here,” he said, “when we down 3-2. And you came in the locker room and we sat there and we’re all just kinda like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ sort of thing. This can’t be happening again. And then I found the humor in it and I just started laughing. And (Derek Fisher) looked at me and D-Fish started laughing. And … kinda looking at us like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’ I said, ‘Guys listen man. First of all, they kicked our butt. So that’s pretty funny. And secondly, if we started the season and they told us that all we had to do go was go home and win two games to be NBA champions, would you take that deal?’ They said, ‘yeah we’d take that deal.’ Alright then that’s all we gotta do. Go home, win two games. That’s it. Then we’re NBA champions.”

And the Lakers did just that.

Watch the entirety of his press conference where he discusses the rivalry and trash-talking Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen:

Kobe Bryant's last TD Garden press conference from 2015: He talked about his most memorable moments from the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, memories from playing in Boston and trash-talking with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/tkHmzUOnae — NESN (@NESN) January 27, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images