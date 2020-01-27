Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins clearly took Jay Williams’ advice to heart.

Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday sent shockwaves across the entire sports world. Many around the NBA offered emotional reactions to the shocking news — Doc Rivers’ gut-wrenching interview comes to mind — but few messages resonated as profoundly as the one Williams delivered on ESPN.

A teary-eyed Williams called on people to let go of petty feuds and instead prioritize love and understanding, as nobody knows what tomorrow holds. The message clearly impacted Perkins, who recently engaged in a contentious Twitter exchange with Kevin Durant, whom he played with on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out this tweet from Perkins:

Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I’m sorry bro and hope you forgive me!!! I love you bro real Talk! @KDTrey5 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020

Durant hadn’t responded — on Twitter, at least — as of Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images