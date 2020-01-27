Robert Kraft believes we should all count our blessings.

Kraft, like so many others, was floored by the death of Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine peopled killed in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The New England Patriots owner reacted to the news later in the day at the GRAMMY Awards, which just so happened to be held at Staples Center, where Bryant built his legendary career with the Lakers.

“It makes us all realize how we can’t take anything for granted,” Kraft told CBS-2 in Los Angeles, as transcribed by WEEI. “Seeing his beautiful little beloved daughter, (who) is 13, and I know the pride he took in her. Here we are in Kobe’s home in the Staples Center. I had a chance to see him in one of his last games here and he was such a gentleman and great competitor.”

Kraft continued: “For those of us who are privileged to wake up every day in good health and you have good family around you — make sure you give them a special hug and kiss today.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by former NBA guard Jay Williams, who emotionally delivered an important message mere moments after news of the crash broke.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images