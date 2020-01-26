Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tragedy struck the sports world Sunday afternoon.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., as first reported by TMZ. Bryant was one of five people killed in the incident, which took place in his private helicopter. The former Los Angeles Laker was 41.

The news prompted widespread reaction from the sports world.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World 😔 — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

15 hours ago man… I actually cannot believe this. Praying for his family and close friends. Hoping it’s not true https://t.co/WI9UuuTGQ8 — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 26, 2020

In NYC, at our upfronts, Kobe was backstage and all he wanted to talk about was coaching his daughter’s team. Such pure joy. I keep thinking of that video of he and his daughter at the Lakers game. Those girls….his family. My goodness, man. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Bryant won five championships over his storied career in Los Angeles. He’s eligible for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images