Tragedy struck the sports world Sunday afternoon.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., as first reported by TMZ. Bryant was one of five people killed in the incident, which took place in his private helicopter. The former Los Angeles Laker was 41.

The news prompted widespread reaction from the sports world.

Bryant won five championships over his storied career in Los Angeles. He’s eligible for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

