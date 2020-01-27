BOSTON — Kobe Bryant’s death has impacted the sports world in a way that’s as rare as it is difficult to fully comprehend. You easily could argue that nothing compares to it.

And, even at an event intended to celebrate college hockey’s greatest in-season tournament, the death of Bryant was a topic on the minds of everyone.

Players and coaches from Harvard, Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern assembled at TD Garden on Monday for Beanpot Media Day. In a week, Beantown’s premier college hockey programs will kick off the 68th edition of the annual tournament, whose champion will be crowned a week later. This is an important, memorable time for the four schools.

But, just a day prior, one of the greatest, most popular athletes the planet ever has seen died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter. How could you not talk about it?

“Just startling to all of us,” Boston College head coach Jerry York told NESN.com. “It came across the news on the bottom on TV … You never know when the leaf’s gonna come off the tree. … I think (the players) were devastated by it. He’s such an icon in sports, in general.”

Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan, whose Huskies have won back-to-back Beanpots, echoed his in-city rival’s sentiments.

“Tragic, awful, devastating news,” Madigan said. “Someone said they’ll remember where they were when they got the news. I was in my living room yesterday afternoon and my youngest daughter — who works for hockey operations for the (New Jersey) Devils — she texted me with the knowledge that Kobe died. And I just said, ‘What do you mean?’ There was nothing on the TV, no news report. And then you start digging a little bit and you go, ‘Wow.’ It just floored me. Heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his wife and family. It’s bad enough losing one family member, nevermind two family members.

” … Kobe, you knew he was ready for the next step of his career, next chapter of his life. He was already making an impact … that’s just sad.”

Added Madigan: “I think we all watched Kobe and admired the skill, hard work and the drive and the commitment. … I think everyone’s reaction is just, you almost don’t even think about the athlete. You just think about the family and the man, and 41 years of age and a 13-year-old daughter. That’s the sad part: how it’s going to affect his family moving forward.”.

Basketball players and hockey players rarely agree on anything. But, when it comes to Kobe Bryant, the admiration is nearly unanimous. So, too, is the shock over his death.

“It was completely, so unexpected,” Harvard co-captain Nathan Krusko said. “I remember exactly where I was: I was at the hockey rink, flipped through Twitter and saw the news and was absolutely stunned. Obviously, I’m a hockey player, but basketball is very similar in a lot of ways — the competitiveness, the drive — and I have so much respect for Kobe and everything he accomplished in his long career — not only on the court, but off the court as well. It was crazy. He’s a legend of the game, and he’s a legend of all sorts of sports. … It’s a terrible tragedy.

Added Krusko: “The big reaction is just shock. It’s something nobody saw coming. … Everyone respects him and understands what he’s accomplished on and off the court. Definitely shock and a little bit of sadness in the room, but with what we have ahead of us, the task we have ahead of us, it won’t stick in the room for too long.”

Say what you will about Bryant, but the enormous mark he left on the culture of sports is undeniable. Considering how often people still reference the deaths of Robert Clemente and Dale Earnhardt, it will be a long, long time before the sting of his passing wears off. For some, it never will go away.

Still, life goes on. And for those participating in the Beanpot, a week remains until one of the most important games of their hockey careers.

