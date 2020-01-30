What will Tom Brady do this offseason?

Nobody knows. Maybe not even Brady.

But that hasn’t stopped plenty of people from speculating about the legendary quarterback’s next step. Brady, of course, will hit free agency in March once the new league year begins, and it’s possible he leaves the New England Patriots.

Kyle Van Noy is down at the Super Bowl doing interviews, and he’s making a point to make life harder on Brady.

“I’ve been saying some wild stuff today,” Van Noy said to CBS Sports HQ, via CBS Sports.com. “I’ve said he’s going to retire. I’ve said he’s going to the Raiders, to the Miami Dolphins, all sorts of stuff just to get him to have to answer questions. You’re welcome, Tom.”

So where does Van noy actually think Brady is going?

“I honestly don’t know,” the linebacker said. “I don’t think he knows. I think at the end of the day, he needs to do what’s best for his family and I hope that is to stay with New England. I would love to see him finish his career out in New England. I don’t think anyone’s been able to do that in their entire career at his legend status and I think it would be an honor for the NFL to get that and the fans would appreciate it. I think it would be cool.”

The wait continues.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images