Kobe Bryant’s influence certainly was not limited to just the basketball world.

Just ask Kyle Van Noy.

The New England Patriots linebacker, like a host of other athletes, took to social media shortly after the death of Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas, Calif. Van Noy shared one of his favorite moments of Bryant’s legendary NBA career and invited his Twitter following to do the same.

What are some people’s favorite Kobe moments… please share…. 1 of mine has to be Kobe hitting 2 free throws on a torn Achilles to tie the game!! Can’t Imagine the pain he had shootin but he made it look so easy. He inspired generations Pure greatness! #MambaMentality #rip — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 26, 2020

That moment is a microcosm of Bryant’s 20-year tenure with the Purple and Gold, as he was one of the most tenacious players the league has ever seen. Bryant’s greatness undoubtedly will be recognized later this year when he’s elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images