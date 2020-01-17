Do you still miss him, Boston?

As you might have heard, Irving provided some pretty blunt criticism of his current Brooklyn teammates after the Nets fell to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. And after hearing that others were put off by the incident, Irving followed up with an expletive-filled, long-winded rant in front of the media on Friday.

“It’s not like I’m an (expletive) yelling at everybody in the freaking locker room all the time,” Irving said, in a video tweeted by SNY. “You hear all these stories, you know. But at the end of the day, my name, it was given to me by my grandfather, I’m very grateful, but it’s in a lot of people’s mouths all the time. And it is what it is. I’ve earned that respect, in terms of how great I am as a player. And there’s still more goals I want to accomplish in this league.

“So, I’m going to continue to push, I’m going to continue to demand greatness out of myself, demand greatness out of my teammates and we go from there,” Irving added. “If it’s harsh as a leader, or too much for anybody, you’re not in our locker room, stay the (expletive) out. It’s as simple as that.”

Take a breath, Celtics fans. He is Brooklyn’s problem now.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images