He may be coping with a nagging shoulder injury, but Kyrie Irving still remains popular among NBA fans.

Despite missing the last 25 games, Irving currently is in second place in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game fan vote among Eastern Conference guards. The Brooklyn Nets star apparently not only plans on returning to game action within the next week but seems eager to show off once he’s back at full strength.

So when asked to share his thoughts on the current All-Star voting, he gave the most Kyrie Irving-esque answer possible.

“I said it the other day, it’s an entertainment league and I think that I’ve put in a lot of work in this league to be up there whether I’m playing or not,” Irving said, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “And if you want to see an All-Star game, I’d vote for myself as well. I’m serious. Because I’m gonna go out there, we’re going to put on a show.”

(You can check out his full comments here.)

Classic Kyrie.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images