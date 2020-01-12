Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After nearly two months on the sideline, Kyrie Irving returns to the court Sunday night.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed Irving’s availability prior to Brooklyn’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Irving has missed more than two dozen games since Nov. 14 thanks to a nagging shoulder injury.

Atkinson said Irving will start for the Nets, but noted one small caveat.

“We’ll start him. I’m not going to promise you he’ll play 40 minutes,” Atkinson said, via the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Atkinson on Kyrie Irving: “We’ll start him. I’m not going to promise you he’ll play 40 minutes.” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 12, 2020

Seems like the cortisone shot he received on Dec. 24 helped him out some.

