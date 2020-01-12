Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since Nets fans saw Kyrie Irving on the court. But that all could change Sunday.

Irving has been sidelined since mid-November with a right shoulder injury. He’s played in just 11 games for Brooklyn.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday reported it’s “likely” the point guard makes his return to the lineup Sunday when the Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Irving has been out since mid-November with a right shoulder injury. He recently returned to 5-on-5 workouts in practice and is preparing for his return Sunday in Brooklyn. https://t.co/n0G9uyhhse — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2020

Irving was averaging 28.5 points per game and 7.2 assists before the injury.

The Nets visit Irving’s old team, the Celtics, at TD Garden on March 3.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images