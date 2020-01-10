Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite a while since Kyrie Irving has played in an NBA game — 25 games, to be exact.

But the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t see his absence lasting too much longer.

“Hopefully I get some game reps in addition to practice probably in the next week or so,” Irving said Thursday, via ESPN. “It could be less than that, but I’ll give myself a week.”

Irving had a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 in hopes of avoiding surgery, and appears more optimistic about his reaction to the shot now than he was then. Though there’s no real deadline for his return, it seems it won’t be long until Irving makes his official return.

“We just see where we end up in the next few days,” he said. “Realistically, we will reevaluate tomorrow. See how I feel tomorrow. Then go Saturday — probably another practice.”

Get ready to hear Irving’s name a whole lot more in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports