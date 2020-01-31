Fans and athletes everywhere continue to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. This time, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers general manager.

It’s no secret Rob Pelinka had a close relationship with the Bryant family. After four days of grieving, he became the latest member of the Lakers to speak about the loss of Bryant and Gianna, underscoring how close they were to him.

“On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul,” Pelinka said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a ‘girl-dad’ like no other. When he walked into a room, the energy ignited. He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine.”

Pelinka also remembered Bryant’s daughter, and his goddaughter, Gianna, who was 13-year-old at the time of the accident.

“Gigi was pure joy. Her smile brought comfort to any and every occasion,” Pelinka said. “She was brilliant, kind and warm. And, like her dad, when she stepped onto the basketball court, she took on an entirely different nature, and boy could she play. Her basketball destiny was apparent, and the world knew it. She was also an extraordinary, loyal and supportive sister, and a wonderful friend to my children. My son and daughter always left time with Gigi feeling better about life itself. Everything Gigi stood for, I am so proud of.”

Clearly, the Bryant family has had a huge impact on the lives of so many people, and this is just another example.

