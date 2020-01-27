Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone likely will remember where they were when they heard the news that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The news shook the sports world to its core, with many people paying tribute to the NBA legend. Even some basketball teams found a unique way to honor Bryant.

LeBron James, who broke Bryant’s points record Saturday night when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Philadelphia 76ers, learned of the news when he was on a plane en route back to LA for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. It was an emotional scene, as James was seen wiping tears away, getting hugs and walking with his head down.

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant. (via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

James spoke incredibly highly of Bryant on Saturday and it was clear how much the five-time NBA champion meant to James.

