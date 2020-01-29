Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As NBA players continue to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, a Los Angeles Lakers guard is opting for a really cool gesture.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Quinn Cook will change his number from No. 2 to No. 28 to honor both Kobe and Gianna.

Cook, of course, is combining Gianna’s No. 2 with Kobe’s retired No. 8 as a show of respect following Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash that killed Gianna, Kobe and seven others in Southern California.

Lakers guard Quinn Cook tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “No. 2 is Gianna’s number. I feel it should be retired. It’s hers.” https://t.co/8s1ByqrFnm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Cook told The Athletic of the number change, “No. 2 is Gianna’s number. I feel it should be retired. It’s hers.”

This now makes Cook the seventh player as of Wednesday afternoon to change his number to honor Kobe and Gianna, following in the footsteps of the Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross and the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, among others.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images