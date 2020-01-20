Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the NBA’s most historic rivalries will be restored Monday night.

The Celtics will host the Lakers in the first of two regular-season meetings between two of the league’s model franchises. Boston currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles holds the top spot out west.

Luckily for basketball fans, this highly anticipated matchup won’t be highlighted by absences. Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis all are expected to play after missing time due to minor injuries.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Celtics online:

When: Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images