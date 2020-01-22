Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If anyone was convinced Larry Walker wasn’t going to get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it was Larry Walker.

The former Canadian player spent 17 years in Major League Baseball between the then-Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. Walker amassed 2,160 hits, 383 home runs and was a career .313 hitter and in his last year of eligibility to reach Cooperstown.

And prior to Tuesday’s announcement, he took to Twitter to tell his fans he’s “grateful” for them “showing support.” Walker also though he would not be a Hall of Famer.

Check out his tweet:

Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support. I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts. Cheers 🍻 LW — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) January 21, 2020

Well as of Tuesday night, Walker, along with Derek Jeter, officially were elected into the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

