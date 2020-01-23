Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Larry Walker got the call of a lifetime Tuesday when he found out he had been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his last year of eligibility.

But it wasn’t his reaction or anything he said that set Twitter ablaze. It was his shirt.

Walker donned a SpongeBob SquarePants button-down in what probably was one of the biggest moments of his life. But he swapped that with a different kind of shirt Wednesday when he was given his Hall of Fame jersey.

“This is way better than that SpongeBob shirt from yesterday,” he said, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

But his fellow Hall of Famer Derek Jeter begged to differ.

“No, it’s really not.”

We may have to agree with Jeter here.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images