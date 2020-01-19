Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Recent months of Premier League action have eliminated some buzz from the buildup of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United.

The teams will face off Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 23 game. With an astonishing 61 points after 21 games, Liverpool has a comfortable 14-point lead atop the Premier League standings coming into the weekend. Manchester United is in fifth place after 22 games with 34 points.

Liverpool has won all but one of its Premier League games this season. The only time the Reds dropped points was its 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester United.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

