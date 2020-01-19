Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool edged out Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

Virgil van Dijk thumped the Reds into the lead at the 14-minute mark when he powered Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past David de Gea.

Roberto Firmino had a goal taken away by VAR soon after, while Jordan Henderson watched a strike pushed onto the post by De Gea in the second half.

The visitors pressed for an equalizer in the final stages, but the home side secured the victory in the third minute of stoppage-time when Alisson Becker sent Mohamed Salah through on goal – and the Egyptian duly sent Liverpool 16 points in front with a low finish.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com