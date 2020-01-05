Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Logan Ryan couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming Saturday night.

Ryan, who won two Super Bowls over his four-year stint in New England, helped the Tennessee Titans notch an upset win over the Patriots in the teams’ wild-card round game. Ryan effectively hammered the final nail into his former team’s coffin with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

The veteran cornerback still has a number of friends within the Patriots organization, including Julian Edelman. The Super Bowl LIII MVP posted an end-of-season Instagram on Sunday, and Ryan used it as an opportunity to salute his ex-teammate.

“Old 🐿 still got it. Respect brotha,” Ryan wrote in the comment section.

Ryan’s postgame remarks for Kyle Van Noy weren’t nearly as kind. Ryan and his Titan teammates made the Patriots linebacker look pretty foolish for his “revenge tour” comment in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images