Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora’s time as manager of the Red Sox has come to an unfortunate end, but that reality does not diminish all he accomplished during his two seasons in Boston.

From leading the Red Sox to their winningest season ever to managing the American League in the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Cora experienced many highs at the helm of the 10-time World Series champions. During Tuesday night’s “NESN After Hours” episode, Cealey Godwin looked back on Cora’s many accomplishments.

Watch the video above for a recap of Cora’s career with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images