The Tennessee Titans on Saturday night did something that no NFL team has done since last season: limit Lamar Jackson.

So, how did they do it? The answer is relatively simple, and it’s one “Madden” fans probably can appreciate.

Following his team’s shocking divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens, Titans cornerback Logan Ryan explained Tennessee’s method for stopping Jackson, who has been the NFL’s most unstoppable player all season.

Check out this tweet from Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne:

Great breakdown from Logan Ryan on how the Titans shut down Lamar Jackson: "We had 8-, 9-man boxes all night. You play Madden and run Engage Eight all day, it’s hard to run the ball. We pretty much did that." They also used Bills as a blueprint. Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/SzjQ206skw — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 12, 2020

If you’ve played the “Madden” video games, you likely know what it’s like to call Engage Eight all of the time. Perhaps gamers will take Ryan’s advice and begin using a similar strategy when they face a player using the Ravens.

