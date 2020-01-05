Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Butler has no hard feelings toward his former team.

Butler, who left the Patriots on less-than-ideal terms, returned to New England this weekend for the wild-card round matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champions and Tennessee Titans. While Butler, who’s been on injured reserve since November, was forced to take in the contest as a spectator, it’s safe to assume he wasn’t any less fired up to see his team pull off an upset win at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots fans showed Butler some love during his short time on the field Saturday, and he returned the favor with a tweet Sunday afternoon.

I’ll always have respect for the New England region….🤞🏾 https://t.co/461RZTO0xp — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) January 5, 2020

Another former Patriots CB left his mark on the actual game. Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls over his four seasons in New England, put the finishing touches on Tennessee’s victory with a pick-six.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images