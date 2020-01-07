Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The soccer world will center around Manchester, England, for two-plus hours Tuesday.

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. This Manchester derby will pit the winners of the last four editions of this competition, with Manchester City lifting the trophy in 2016, 2018 and last season and Manchester United claiming it in 2017.

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 on Dec. 7 in the Premier League. The Red Devils are 13 points behind their local rivals, but that result proved they’re capable of beating a team that is superior to them on paper.

No broadcaster will air Manchester United versus Manchester City in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images