You’d be hard-pressed to name a single player in NBA history who Marcus Smart isn’t convinced he can or could successfully depend.

Well, besides one.

Smart was among the countless athletes who took to social media after learning of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. The Boston Celtics guard shared a photo of Bryant posting him up, coupled with a caption that acknowledged he had no answers for the Black Mamba.

Smart’s Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum, never had an opportunity to face off against Bryant, but it’s clear the Los Angeles Lakers legend had quite the impact on the budding superstar, who cites the five-time NBA champion as his hero.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images