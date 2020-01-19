Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If we told you Marcus Smart had the most 3-pointers made by a member of the Celtics, would you believe it?

Well, believe it.

Smart, who’s known for his feisty defense, drained his 10th trey of the night late in the fourth quarter of Boston’s game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden on Saturday night. It held some weight to it, though, as it put Smart’s name in the C’s history books.

Smart with his TENTH three of the night! pic.twitter.com/DCVVyv0qou — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2020

It was that shot that broke the previous record of nine, held by Isaiah Thomas and Antoine Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images