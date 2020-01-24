Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Marcus Smart’s no-look passes have left some scratching their heads and others impressed. Count teammate Kemba Walker in the latter.

Walker watched on as Smart dedicated himself to making a pair of highlight-reel plays in the Boston Celtics’ 119-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Smart made a pair of jaw-dropping passes during the second quarter. He first found a cutting Javonte Grant with a behind-the-head pass into the paint, which led to a traditional three-point play from Green. Not long after, Smart unleashed another over-the-shoulder flick to teammate Jayson Tatum, who finished with a dunk in part of the team’s extended 23-0 run.

“Marcus is crazy,” Walker said postgame. “When he’s throwing those passes, I get excited. I love seeing him do unbelievable stuff like that. It’s fun to watch.”

Smart finished with a game-high six assists in addition to his 12 points. He was one of six Celtics who finished with double-figures.

“He’s just a baller. He loves the game so much and you can tell out there,” said Walker, who was named a starter in the All-Star Game on Thursday. “I mean he definitely knows where guys are, no question. He’s been in this offense for a long time as well. So, you know, Smart is a special guy for sure.”

Smart discussed some of those noteworthy assists, frequently setting up teammates cutting through the lane.

“Oh yeah, that’s what I do,” Smart said. “I’m a playmaker, facilitator. These guys know, as long as you cut, and you cut with your eyes on the ball, I’ll get it there.

“These guys see me make passes like that all the time in practice and things like that,” Smart said. “It’s just something I do.”

In his fifth year with the Celtics, Smart is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The former first-round pick has never concluded a season averaging more than 4.8 assists per game, but he could certainly be on his way to eclipsing that number this season. It’s surely something, much like the no-look passes, that teammates would love to see.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images