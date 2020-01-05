Mark Schlereth is among those hoping for a fully operational Tom Brady revenge tour next season.
And, well, Schlereth wants it to get ugly.
Talk of Brady being “done” and the Patriots being “dead” is at an all-time high after Saturday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. And, while Schlereth seemingly doesn’t care where Brady plays in 2020, he wants the legendary quarterback to go on a rampage.
Check out this tweet:
I hope @TomBrady comes back next year and shoves it up everybody’s can! Twitter can’t wait to write the obit of people who haven’t died yet!
— mark schlereth (@markschlereth) January 5, 2020
Sounds painful.
What Brady elects to do will be the No. 1 storyline of the Patriots offseason. However, Bill Belichick’s future is something very much worth following, as well.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images