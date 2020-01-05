Mark Schlereth is among those hoping for a fully operational Tom Brady revenge tour next season.

And, well, Schlereth wants it to get ugly.

Talk of Brady being “done” and the Patriots being “dead” is at an all-time high after Saturday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. And, while Schlereth seemingly doesn’t care where Brady plays in 2020, he wants the legendary quarterback to go on a rampage.

Check out this tweet:

Sounds painful.

What Brady elects to do will be the No. 1 storyline of the Patriots offseason. However, Bill Belichick’s future is something very much worth following, as well.

