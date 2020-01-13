Marshawn Lynch didn’t show up to his media availability Sunday night just so he wouldn’t get fined.

Lynch and the Seahawks saw their season end at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, who hung on for a 28-23 win at Lambeau Field. It remains to be seen if the divisional-round contest was the last game for Lynch, who hadn’t played since late October 2018 prior to signing with Seattle ahead of its regular-season finale. But if the five-time Pro Bowl selection is ready to hang ’em up for good, he’ll enter retirement with good health and financial stability.

The 33-year-old is stressing players around the league, especially younger ones, put themselves in a position to do the same. After the loss to the Packers, Lynch delivered a critical message to his colleagues.

“This is a vulnerable time for a lot of the young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if I had an opportunity to let these young guys know something I’d say take care of y’all money ’cause it don’t last forever,” Lynch said, as captured by the Associated Press’ Keith Jenkins. “I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y’all chicken, take care of y’all mentals. You know, I had a couple players who I played with that they’re no longer here no more, they’re no longer. So start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken for when y’all ready to walk away. You’ll walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

Well said, Beast Mode.

