Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mass Spitfires officially are your 2020 girls Under-10 TD Bank Mini-One-On-One champions!

It was an intense championship clash between the Spitfires and Rhode Island Sting. While the Spitfires eventually would claim the girls U-10 crown, it actually was the Sting who got on the board first. After taking an early 1-0 lead, they would surrender two unanswered goals to fall in the final.

For more, check out the video clip above played during Tuesday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, presented by TD Bank.