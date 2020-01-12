Mathew Barzal came up big for the New York Islanders on Saturday night in a losing effort.

The Boston Bruins took down the Islanders 3-2 in overtime but were not able to keep Barzal off of the score sheet. With New York trailing by one in the third period, Barzal came on the ice after a line change and made his presence felt immediately when he knotted the score at two with his 17th goal of the season.

For more on the 22-year-old’s night, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images