Just as the Bruins defense began to get healthy, another blueliner had an injury scare Saturday night.

Luckily, Boston appears to have dodged a bullet.

Matt Grzelcyk exited the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the New York Islanders in the first period after Derick Brassard hit the 26-year-old in the back of the leg. Grzelcyk expected the injury to sting a little at first, but quickly realized he was unable to move it.

“Just an awkward spot in my leg, so I really didn’t have much mobility, tried it out in between periods and wasn’t able to put much weight on it,” he said, per BostonBruins.com’s Eric Russo. “Felt it was best to give it some time and hopefully be ready for tomorrow … felt a lot better than expected this morning, so it was nice to get out there and test it.”

But Grzelcyk appeared to have dodged a bullet. X-rays on his injury were negative, and the 26-year-old likely will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Grzelcyk took the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday for an optional practice, and head coach Bruce Cassidy sounded optimistic afterward.

“He seems to be better, but we’ll see how much strength he has there (come Monday),” Cassidy told reporters, per the team.

Crisis averted.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images