BOSTON — Just as the Bruins were beginning to get healthy, another one went down.

Matt Grzelcyk and Cody Eakin collided near the midway part of the third period of Tuesday’s game between the Boston and Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.

The B’s defenseman immediately skated to the bench and down the tunnel.

Watch the hit here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The good news is Grzelcyk returned to the bench in the final three minutes. Plus, the B’s have a 10-day break on the horizon.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images